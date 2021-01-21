Ganduje warns Kano residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols or risk another lockdown

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday issued a warning to residents of the state, especially the market community, to strictly comply with COVID-19 protocols as a rise in the number of infections is being reported in the state.

The deputy governor of the state, Nasiru Gawuna, revealed this on behalf of the governor at a COVID-19 stakeholders’ meeting with market community leaders in the state at the Government House in Kano.

He said it had been reported that 19 family members tested positive for COVID-19 after its breadwinner recently got infected and died as a result.

He said, “This COVID-19 pandemic is real and we have to seriously fight it.

“There was a house where the breadwinner died of COVID-19 recently and when the family members were tested, 19 of them were found to be positive,”

“We all know that it is the marketers that suffer most whenever there is a lockdown especially those who have to work to feed on a daily basis.

“Adhere to the necessary COVID-19 protocols to avoid the spread of the pandemic in the state and to avoid a situation that will necessitate the lockdown again,” he added.

The governor emphasized that the second wave of the virus was deadlier and warned residents to comply with the safety protocols in order to prevent another lockdown as well as closure of markets in the state.

He also promised 100,000 facemasks will be distributed to the market community to mitigate the spread of the pandemic and encourage compliance.

