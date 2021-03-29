Gani Adams, diaspora Yoruba insist Oodua Republic long overdue | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Gani Adams, diaspora Yoruba insist Oodua Republic long overdue
Citing insecurity among others, the Aare Onakankanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has called for the creation of Oodua Republic, stating that it was long overdue to “rescue the Yoruba race from a rudderless nation called Nigeria.”
He made the call at an International Webinar Conference of the Yoruba One Voice (YOV), a coalition of over 174 Yoruba groups in Diaspora at the weekend titled “Dealing With Critical Fault-Lines of a Failed Federation: Is it to Unbundle or Restructure the Leviathan”.
He added that he believed that the South-West region could create a better nation than Nigeria.
Also making its position known at the event, the coalition restated its commitment to the actualisation of the O’odua Republic, saying the call for self determination remains the last option for the Yoruba nation.
The group insisted also that long years of misrule, nepotism and failure to embrace true federalism and also tackle the protracted spate of insecurity across the country have been the bane of the nation, adding that the southwest region can no longer play a second fiddle in Nigeria.
This is following a recent call from the Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho that the South-West region was ready to actualise the Yoruba nation as there was no going back.
READ ALSO: Afenifere, Gani Adams, Sunday Igboho to launch campaign against consumption of beef
Mr Adams who doubles as the group’s Grand patron said the voice of the people is the voice of God, adding that the call for an Oodua Republic is a true reflection of the present mindset of all Yoruba sons and daughters in the diaspora.
“YOV is a coalition of all Yoruba groups and socio-cultural organisations in the diaspora that came together to rescue the Yoruba race from a rudderless nation called Nigeria. We decided to raise our voices against the unjust system that had for a very long time become the nemesis of our race.
“A race of about 200 million people spreading across the world cannot continue to play a second fiddle in a country called ours. We cannot continue to live in self- denial and complete hopelessness,” he said.
The Guest speaker, Prof. Akin Alao said that the failure of the leadership was the reason for continuos agitations for a Yoruba nation adding that the British coloniast did more damage to the unity and sanctity of Nigeria than any other country of the world.
He argued that the country before independence had been divided and that the prolonged spate of unrests and insecurity, including killings, kidnappings and banditry, became more pronounced when a particular section of the country determines the fate and destiny of other regions.
“Nigeria is at a crossroads. The concept of our amalgamation was rooted in fraud, selfishness and distrust. And sadly too, the process of achieving independence and choosing our leaders have been so deficient. There has always been a deliberate attempt by the North to frustrate the economic activities of the Southwest”, he said.
“For instance, when insecurity persists, there will be famine when farmers could no longer go to their farms, educational system will be paralysed when students could no longer go to schools, so how do we secure the future when there is no food and education?” he queried.
Others in attendance were General Secretary, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, Prof. Olufemi Oluyeju, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, Prof. Kehinde Yusuf, Prof. Seun Kolade, Mogaji Gboyega.
By Oluwakemi Adelagun….
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
RACIST ABUSE: Bale wants more players to boycott social media in protest
Wales and on-loan Tottenham striker, Gareth Bale has called upon footballers across the globe to take a stand against racist...
Iwobi to undergo second COVID-19 test in three days
Alex Iwobi will be undergoing another COVID-19 test in Lagos on Monday after he returned positive from the first test...
Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin’s eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo
The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a 1-0 victory over Benin Republic in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier...
Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S’Leone play goalless
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic...
Iwobi out of Nigeria squad for Benin duel after testing positive for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will not be participating in the game between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on Saturday....
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...