GAZA: South Africa files genocide charge against Israel at UN court

South Africa has lodged an appeal at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which will see Israel facing genocide charges and force it to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.

Israel will face accusations at the UN’s top court on Thursday after South Africa said it committed “genocidal” acts in Gaza.

According to a release from IJC officials, both countries will then go head-to-head in the Great Hall of Justice in the Peace Palace in The Hague.

In the appeal, South Africa argued that Israel is breaking its commitments under the UN Genocide Convention, a treaty signed in 1948 as the world cried “never again” after the Holocaust.

The appeal added that as a fellow signatory to the treaty, South Africa has the right to take Israel to the ICJ which rules on disputes between countries and often described as the World Court.

South Africa also acknowledged the “particular weight of responsibility” of accusing Israel of genocide and “unequivocally” condemned the Hamas attacks that touched off the war in Gaza.

In the 84-page submission to the court, the African country charged that Israel’s bombing and invasion of Gaza is “intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group”.

However, Israeli President, Isaac Herzog has downplayed the accusations and has also laid out his country’s likely defence.

“There’s nothing more atrocious and preposterous than this claim,” said Herzog.

“We will be in the International Court of Justice and we will present proudly our case of using self defence under international humanitarian law,” he said.

He added that the Israeli army was “doing its utmost under extremely complicated circumstances on the ground to make sure that there will be no unintended consequences and no civilian casualties”.

