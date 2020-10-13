Genevieve Nnaji slams Wike for banning EndSARS protest

Latest Life's Blog

October 13, 2020
Genevieve Nnaji
Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has slammed the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for barring residents from expressimg their displeasure over police brutality in the ongoing ENDSARS demonstration.

The state government had on Monday evening in a statement banned residents from joining the protest.

He added that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu had dissolved the notorious police unit, hence there was no need to organize a demonstration.

Meanwhile, the screen diva, disagrees with him.

”Your mustache says it all. You could have chosen to be any kind of leader you wanted. You chose to be a dictator. Do you have children? That’s a shame. LEADERS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE for every loss of innocent life in their State. #ENDSARSOPPRESSION #EndSarsNow,” she tweeted.

