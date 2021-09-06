International
German ambassador to China dies few weeks into his posting
The German Ambassador to China, Jan Hecker, who resumed at his duty post on August 24, has died at 54, according to a statement posted on the German Embassy to China’s website on Monday.
Hecker had worked as a foreign policy adviser to German Chancellor Angela Merkel before taking up his ambassadorial posting in Beijing.
“We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden death of the German Ambassador to China,” the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“Our hearts are with his family and his friends and colleagues at this time.”
READ ALSO: Germany agrees to return Benin artifacts stolen by Britain in 1849
Prior to his appointment, Hecker had served as Director of the Department of Foreign Policy, Security and Development Policy and had been Merkel’s foreign policy adviser since 2017, the embassy in Beijing said on its official Weibo account.
“I am deeply shocked by the death of Jan Hecker,” said Merkel in a written statement Monday.
“I mourn the loss of a highly esteemed adviser of many years, with deep humanity and outstanding expertise.
“I think of our cooperation with gratitude and am glad to have been so closely associated with him over the years.
“My deepest sympathy goes to his wife, children and other relatives in their immeasurable grief.”
https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/06/europe/germany-jan-hecker-death-intl-hnk/index.html
