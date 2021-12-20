Get vaccinated or be denied access to public offices —Plateau Gov, Lalong

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the State residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk being barred from entering public offices.

Lalong, who issued the ultimatum on Monday at the commencement of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Jos, the State capital, said those who are 18 years, and above must present evidence of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to any public office.

The Governor said: “All citizens of 18 years and above will henceforth show evidence of vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to any public office.

“This will also go hand-in-hand with observing all COVID-19 safety protocols in schools, markets, banks, weddings, churches, mosques, among other places.”

Inaugurating a task force for the mass vaccination campaign, he said: “The task force which we are inaugurating today has a membership that consists of health professionals and eminent stakeholders from across the state with the mandate to create the desired attention required for prompt sensitisation and consolidation of achieved gains in the area of vaccination.

“I am mandating all local Government chairmen to oversee their respective LGA task forces for successful immunisation in order to deliver effective rural health care services to the people.”

