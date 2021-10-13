Ghanaian President cautions ECOWAS leaders on tenure elongation

The Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, cautioned leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member countries against holding on to power beyond constitutional provisions.

Akufo-Addo, who made the call during the opening of the ECOWAS Parliament’s High-level Parliamentary Seminar in Winneba, Ghana, said the quest for tenure elongation was the major cause of political instability in the sub-region.

He said the ECOWAS High-Level meeting was coming at the right time following the political situation in Mali and Guinea.

The Ghanaian leader also urged the ECOWAS Parliament to join the ECOWAS Commission to ensure the swift review of the Protocol on Democracy and good governance

He said: “The profession of the sanctity of the ballot box carries with it, the subversion of good governance.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s main opposition files suit seeking to annul President Akufo Addo’s re-election

“Good governance should and must imperatively exclude political maneuvers to maintain power beyond constitutional requirements.

“Let us all be aware that beyond that, the marriage between the elected and the electorate becomes forced, the environment becomes toxic and the mandates become queried.

“It is for this reason that the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and my Chairmanship in its last Extraordinary Summit on September 16, 2021, in Accra on the Guinean and Malian situations made some bold resolutions.

“The Heads of State and Government authorized the ECOWAS Commission to take steps towards the urgent review of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and good governance to take accounts of contemporary developments.

“I also call on you Members of Parliaments to contribute to the process of this review. I welcome this decision and hope that the review will be swift and pointed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions