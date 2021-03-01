Ghanaian President takes Covid-19 vaccine on live TV | Ripples Nigeria

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, took the Covid-19 vaccine on live television on Monday.

He and his Vice-President, Mahamudu Bawumia with their spouses took the jab.

Ghana became the first country in Africa to take delivery of the free COVAX vaccine last week when 600,000 doses of the jab arrived last week.

Mr Akufo-Addo had earlier today announced on his Twitter handle that he would be given the vaccine jab at the 37 Military Hospital in the country.

