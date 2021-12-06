Go and prostrate to Nnamdi Kanu, North can’t be fooled again, CNG replies Ezeife

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has described as ‘grand deception,’ the call by former Governor of Anambra State, Chukuemeka Ezeife, for the South-East to do everything possible, including prostrating to other regions, to get the 2023 presidency.

Ezeife had, on Saturday, while speaking at an event in Abuja, said that the time had come for the South-East to swallow its pride and start begging other regions for the presidential seat.

“The Igbo man does not kneel down but this time, we are prepared to kneel down, beg, and prostrate to every part of Nigeria to get the 2023 presidency,” the elder statesman said.

However, the CNG, in a statement on Monday issued by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, described the call as “nothing but deception” and urged the North not to fall for the plea because the South-East and Igbos are not “sincere and should not be trusted” because of their antecedents in the past.

The statement added that the “Igbos have, by their conduct, denied themselves the opportunity to be trusted with power in the near future.”

“The bitter truth is that no matter how low the Igbos are willing to go or how long they are willing to keep their knees on the ground, it will be unreasonable to expect other Nigerian tribes, not least the North, to risk entrusting the presidency in them,” the CNG statement reads.

“It is said that once bitten, twice shy, and the current northern thinking is beyond the repeated deceptions such as this one by the Igbos which at every turn, results in tragedy.

“We see the recent belated desperation by the Igbos as nothing but an afterthought that is downright unacceptable.

“It is deceptive for them to make such overtures after having encouraged and supported Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the atrocities committed against other Nigerians, particularly northerners by his IPOB.

“If the Igbo must prostrate to anyone, they should prostrate to Kanu as the North has come of age and shall not be deceived or fooled any longer,” the statement said.

