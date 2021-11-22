Ex-gov Ezeife clarifies debate on resource control

Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a former governor of Anambra State during the Third Republic has made an attempt to explain what resource control would do for the nation and the different regions.

Ezeife spoke on Monday during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Ezeife while clarifying the recurrent discourse on resource control and restructuring, also appealed to the authorities to educate the populace to avoid further division.

“For example, restructuring means resource control for the Northerner. We should start by educating the populace on what it entails. It simply means a rearrangement of the current system. Nobody will cut off oil revenue under the guise of resource control and for that to happen, every state must have enough IGR. Restructuring is not synonymous with oil wealth control.

“It means rejigging the polity for the betterment of the people. We can select a few people from each zone to redress the challenges. Nigeria is too blessed to be in such an appalling state and no group can secede triumphantly.”

Read also: Ex-Gov Ezeife counters IPOB, says Anambra election must hold

He also argued President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness to entrench deep democratic ideals in the country before the expiration of his tenure.

The elder statesman made this disclosure in the wake of a visit of select Igbo leaders to the President on matters of national importance.

He detailed the meeting saying, “When we got to Aso Rock, we were impressed by his concerns which gave me the notion that with good advice and the support of the populace, Buhari will end on a high note.

“He understood our concerns and I think the press should aid the process of governance.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now