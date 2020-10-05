South East ready to beg other zones for presidency in 2023 —Ezeife

A former governor of old Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, said on Monday people of the South East geo-political zone would go on their knees to beg other zones, if it became the condition for the region to produce the country’s next president in 2023.

The ex-governor, who stated this during the launch of Global Movement for President of Igbo extraction in 2023 held in Awka, regretted that South East remained the only zone that had not produced the country’s president since the return of democratic rule in 1999.

The event was attended by the former Minister of Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe, and 2021 governorship aspirant in Anambra, Chief Goodwin Ezemo, amongst others.

He appealed to other geopolitical zones to support the South East’s clamour for the presidency in 2023 for fairness, equity, and justice.

He said: “We are using this medium to call on people like Alhaji Bola Tinubu and others from the north nursing the presidential ambition to have a rethink.”

The chairman of the event, Ben Obi, urged the Igbo to unite for the cause, saying power was not given on a platter of gold.

Obi listed four hurdles that the region must cross to achieve the desired result.

He charged the political class from the South East to speak with one voice and persuade political parties to allot the presidential ticket to the region.

