Pastor Adeyemi counters Buhari on restructuring, says ‘effective leaders listen’

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, on Monday urged President Muhamadu Buhari to heed the call for immediate restructuring of the country to save it from total collapse.

Several Nigerians including the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had told President Buhari to engineer the immediate restructuring of Nigeria or risk its break-up.

But the presidency fired back angrily on Monday and described the increasing agitation for restructuring of Nigeria as “recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country.”

However, Adeyemi, who reacted to the presidency’s sharp response to the renewed call for restructuring of the country via his Twitter handle, counselled the president to listen to Nigerians’ views on the matter.

He said effective leaders always listen to the views of citizens and take appropriate actions.

The cleric wrote: “When did it become a threat for citizens to express opinions, even if strong, about the structuring or restructuring of their country? Effective leaders listen.”

