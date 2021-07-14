Politics
Northerners scared of having Igbo man as Nigeria’s President – Ex-gov Ezeife
A former governor of the old Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, on Wednesday appealed to political leaders in the Northern part of the country to allow the South-East to produce the country’s president in 2023.
Ezeife, who made the call at a meeting with members of the inauguration committee of Anambra Elders and Stakeholders Forum for Good Leadership at his country home in Igboukwu, Aguata local government area of the state, said fair play demands that South-East should be allowed to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.
He alleged that leaders in the North are scared of having a man from the South-East extraction as Nigerian President.
READ ALSO: Igbo president essential to stabilise the country —Moghalu
The ex-governor said: “I understand that our northern brothers are scared of having an Igbo man at the presidential seat because they think that once an Igbo man mounts the seat, Ndigbo will go for a revenge mission against all the perceived marginalization of Ndigbo.
“But I will soon establish contact with prominent northerners to make them understand that Ndigbo does not have anything like a revenge mission in mind at all.
” I will soon play host to a northern top politician whom I shall appeal to him to assist me in telling his people to allow a President of Igbo extraction to emerge with an assurance that an Igbo President will return this country to its past glory.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....