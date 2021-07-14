Northerners scared of having Igbo man as Nigeria’s President – Ex-gov Ezeife

A former governor of the old Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, on Wednesday appealed to political leaders in the Northern part of the country to allow the South-East to produce the country’s president in 2023.

Ezeife, who made the call at a meeting with members of the inauguration committee of Anambra Elders and Stakeholders Forum for Good Leadership at his country home in Igboukwu, Aguata local government area of the state, said fair play demands that South-East should be allowed to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

He alleged that leaders in the North are scared of having a man from the South-East extraction as Nigerian President.

READ ALSO: Igbo president essential to stabilise the country —Moghalu

The ex-governor said: “I understand that our northern brothers are scared of having an Igbo man at the presidential seat because they think that once an Igbo man mounts the seat, Ndigbo will go for a revenge mission against all the perceived marginalization of Ndigbo.

“But I will soon establish contact with prominent northerners to make them understand that Ndigbo does not have anything like a revenge mission in mind at all.

” I will soon play host to a northern top politician whom I shall appeal to him to assist me in telling his people to allow a President of Igbo extraction to emerge with an assurance that an Igbo President will return this country to its past glory.”

Join the conversation

Opinions