Gombe gov, Yahaya, signs Legislative, Judiciary Autonomy Bills

The Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya has signed two bills into law, granting autonomy to the state legislature and judiciary.

The governor disclosed this on Monday in Gombe during the swearing-in ceremony of three High Court judges and two Khadis.

According to Yahaya, his decision to assent to the bills was as a result of his administration’s commitment to achieve autonomy and independence of the important arms of government.

“So far we have provided an enabling environment for a healthy relationship for both the judiciary and legislative arms.

“There is no doubt that the cordial relationship will guarantee a virile and strong democracy as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”We will ensure that the laws take effect immediately,” he said.

Also, he said the state government has received a comprehensive report on the challenges of the judiciary and intervened in the area of infrastructure and overall transformation of the arm.

READ ALSO: Gombe gov urges public officers to declare assets

”Such intervention is to ensure that the judiciary effectively discharges responsibilities and facilitate the fair and speedy dispensation of justice in the state,” he added.

On the newly sworn-in judges and Khadis, Yahaya said he was confident that they would draw from their wealth of knowledge and experience to help strengthen the state’s judiciary and consolidate the democratic system.

Meanwhile, the three judges that were sworn in are Zainab Rasheed, Abdulsalam Muhammad and Daurabo Sikam, while the Khadis are Adamu Jibril and Ahmed Bababala.

Join the conversation

Opinions