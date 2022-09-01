Gombe PDP Elders condemn demolition of campaign office of its guber candidate

Gombe State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the recent demolition of the Campaign office of its governorship candidate by the APC led administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya describing it as an affront and act of provocation.

The Elders Forum of the PDP therefore called on the ruling All Progressive Congress to henceforth stop all provocative actions against members of the opposition parties in the state in the interest of peace and tranquility.

Chairman of the Elders Forum, Alh. Bala Magaji spoke with Journalists in Gombe late Wednesday in reaction to recent political developments in the state which he said were gradually heating up the polity.

He said, “We strongly condemned the activities of Government of Gombe State, what they did on Tuesday to the office of PDP Gubernatorial candidate. They demolished his campaign office, people were harassed, there was chaos, this is condemnable action and provocation”.

According to him, “Months ago, part of the structure was demolished and now the whole structure was pulled down for the sake of political vendetta,”.

Bala Magaji stressed that the same building served as a support office to Governor Inuwa Yahaya in 2019 during his campaign following the decision of Barde who was a gubernatorial aspirant of APC then but could not clinch the ticket”.

He explained further that, “The structure served as support office to Inuwa Yahaya and posters were all over the area ,from the office to the Government House but PDP Government under former Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo did not make any attempt to demolish it.”

Read also: Gombe PDP wants court to disqualify Gov Yahaya, deputy from contesting 2023 polls

He however called on all concerned especially the security agents in Gombe to live up to their expectations of keeping peace and order as well as protecting lives and property of the citizens.

Bala Magaji then called on the supporters of the PDP to remain calm and law abiding assuring that they as Elders will not allow anyone to take law in to their hands during the build up to the electioneering.

It will be recalled that officials of GOSUPDA on Tuesday demolished illegal structures in the state including the PDP Gubernatorial candidate, Jibrin Barde’s campaign office.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Moses Kyari justified that the demolition of the campaign office of PDP guber candidate, Jibrin Barde, was carried out by the Gombe State Urban Planing And Development Authority, and that it was done legally in line with all due process.

By Yemi Kanji, Gombe…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now