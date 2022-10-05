Google to boost cloud capabilities in Africa. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Google to boost cloud capabilities in Africa

Google has announced plans to boost cloud capabilities for its customers and partners in Africa with the first African cloud region in South Africa.

Niral Patel, the Director of Google Cloud in Africa disclosed this during the Google for Africa 2022 event on Wednesday.

The tech giant is playing catch-up with other top providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, which made inroads into the continent a few years ago.

“The new region will allow for the localization of applications and services. It will make it easier for our customers and partners to quickly deploy solutions for their businesses, whereby they’re able to leverage our computer artificial intelligence or machine learning capabilities, and data analytics to make smarter business decisions as they go forward,” Patel added.

With the new launch, South Africa now joins Google’s global network of 35 cloud regions and 106 zones worldwide, after the recent preview launch of regions in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand.

Tech Trivia: macOS version 12 is also known by what name?

A. Mavericks

B. Mojave

C. Mountain Lion

D. Monterey

Answer: see end of post

2. Kenyan Fintech Startup Tanda Secures Funding From HAVAÍC

A Cape Town-headquartered venture capital firm, HAVAÍC, has announced completing its third investment in Kenyan fintech Tanda.

Tanda founder and chief executive Geoffrey Mulei confirmed the new development in a media release on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the contribution from the company is HAVAÍC Universum Core African Fund, which has a total asset value of $20 million.

A partner at HAVAÍC, Rob Heath, while commenting on the funding expressed his optimism and hope.

He said:

“With no access to financial services, people and merchants in Africa deal almost exclusively in cash.

“Tanda’s tech enables them to pay and receive cash in exchange for digital services that would otherwise have been out of reach.

“We are so pleased our journey with Tanda continues. And we cannot wait to see what the future holds.

“Our new products and growing distribution will open up opportunities for Tanda and our ecosystem partners to continue solving challenges for the majority of Africans locked out of the formal financial services ecosystem,” Mulei added.

Trivia Answer: Monterey

macOS Monterey (macOS 12) is the 18th version of Apple’s desktop operating system. It follows macOS Big Sur (macOS 11) and was released on October 25, 2021.

Monterey is a major macOS release (version 12.0) but contains fewer significant updates than its predecessor Big Sur.

By Kayode Hamsat

