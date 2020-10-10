Latest Ondo Decides 2020 Politics

Gov Akeredolu wins polling unit with wide margin

October 10, 2020
ONDO HOUSE OF SNAKES: Gov Akeredolu accuses lawmakers of mismanaging funds
By Ripples Nigeria

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday won his polling unit with a wide margin.

The result the election held at the Unit 6, Ward 5, Isokun, Ijebu Owo, as declared by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), showed that Akeredolu got 413 votes to beat Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 12 votes and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), who got zero.

READ ALSO: #ONDO DECIDES: Deputy Governor Ajayi wins polling unit

Voters and residents of the area burst into jubilation as the results were announced at the unit.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */