Gov Akeredolu wins polling unit with wide margin

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday won his polling unit with a wide margin.

The result the election held at the Unit 6, Ward 5, Isokun, Ijebu Owo, as declared by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), showed that Akeredolu got 413 votes to beat Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 12 votes and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), who got zero.

Voters and residents of the area burst into jubilation as the results were announced at the unit.

