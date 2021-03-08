Gov Ganduje claims 45% Kano voters have registered with APC | Ripples Nigeria

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has surpassed expectations as it has so far registered 2.5 million members in the ongoing membership registration/revalidation in the state.

Ganduje disclosed this in a statement signed his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Abba Anwar, on Monday, during the sixth APC stakeholders meeting in Kano, the state capital.

According to a voter register breakdown by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2019, Kano State has the second highest number of registered voters standing at 5.4 million registered voters, behind Lagos which has the highest number of registered voters at 6.5 million out of the total number of 84.484 million in the country.

So going by the claims of Governor Ganduje, the APC in the state has so far gathered over 45% of registered voters as the state prepares for the 2023 general elections.

Ganduje in the statement, said “We are all aware that the first set of 100 registers sent to polling units were exhausted. And the second set of 200 per polling units has also been exhausted,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO: DSS releases sacked Ganduje’s aide

“The registration is heading towards three or four million members in the state. Just look at the trend since we started.

“I want to urge those in charge of the registration that there should be no marginalisation. Register all those who wish to be registered as bonafide members of our great party and that is part of the wisdom why we have been succeeding as a party.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Murtala Garo, said the APC national headquarters gave the state 100 bundles of registers for each of the 8,090 poling units in the state, adding that all the bundles had been exhausted.

“The state demanded for additional 200 bundles per polling unit. The additional 200 membership cards per polling unit have already been collected by members in almost 7,000 units. So there is need for more from the national headquarters.”

Join the conversation

Opinions