Gov Lalong’s Chief of Staff tests positive for covid-19

The Chief of Staff to the Plateau State Governor, Noel Donjur, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Manjang said the Chief of Staff tested positive after the test that was conducted for members of the State EXCO on the 1st of July 2020 in accordance with the directive from the state governor.

He said, “The outcome of the tests indicate that all other members of the State EXCO tested negative except the Chief of Staff who is asymptomatic and in good condition.

The Chief of Staff is currently receiving treatment at an isolation facility in the state capital, Jos.

Meanwhile, members of his family and other contacts are being traced and tested, the information commissioner noted.

