Gov Masari begins investigation into mysterious deaths in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari said the state had begun an investigation into the cause of unusual deaths recorded daily across the state involving elderly persons who died without going to hospital.

This was revealed on Tuesday by Governor Masari who said during a press briefing while providing an update on COVID-19 in the state that trained pathologists would lead the investigation on the causes of the deaths in the state.

“The pathologists will investigate what is responsible for the massive deaths being recorded.

“Most of the people who died were elderly persons, without going to hospital.

“The pathologists will get samples of some of the dead persons to confirm whether it is as a result of COVID-19 or not,” he added.

This came after the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Tuesday the centre had activated an additional two laboratories, bringing its total number of laboratories to 28.

Ihekweazu told journalists in Abuja that the agency was pleased at the activation of the two laboratories for inclusion in its molecular laboratory network.

