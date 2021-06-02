Gov Ortom’s security aide assassinated in Jos | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Gov Ortom’s security aide assassinated in Jos
The Senior Special Assistant on Security to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, AIG Christopher Dega (retd.), has been killed by gunmen in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.
The retired senior police officer, according to the Plateau State Police Command, was killed on Tuesday when the gunmen fired shots several times at his chest.
The state police spokesman, DSP Ubah Ogaba, who confirmed the assassination of Dega in a statement on Wednesday, said the former Commissioner of Police was shot dead by three gunmen at a restaurant in Bukuru, in the Jos South Local Government Area of the state.
“The Plateau State Police Command on a sad note, received an ugly report of the death of AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd).
“On 31/05/2021 at about 2030hrs, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd) was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill Immigration official in Imo
“From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and shot. He arrived at Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 1930hrs.
“Some suspects have been arrested. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.”
Before he retired from the police force, AIG Dega was twice Commissioner of Police in Borno and Edo States.
He hailed from Katsina Ala Local Government Area of the Benue State.
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...