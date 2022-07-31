Politics
Gov Umahi wins APC ticket in rerun Ebonyi senatorial primary
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Sunday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) rerun senatorial primary in the state.
The Federal High Court, Abakaliki, had on July 22 disqualified the governor from taking part in the 2023 election for Ebonyi South senatorial district.
Justice Fatun Riman, who delivered the judgment on an application filed by the governor challenging his omission from the list of candidates cleared for the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), also disqualified Umahi’s younger brother, Austin, who had earlier won the ticket but withdrew for him.
The judge instead declared Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze who placed second at the May 28 primary election as the candidate.
He, however, ordered a rerun election in the zone within 14 days.
In the rerun election, Umahi defeated his younger brother, and three other aspirants to secure the APC ticket for the senatorial district.
Only APC exists in Ebonyi,' Umahi mocks PDP, others ahead of 2023 elections
The Chairman of APC’s committee for the primary election, Prof. Emmanuel Adebayo, who announced the results at the end of the exercise held at the Afikpo North Local Government Area headquarters, said the governor won the contest with 250 votes while his younger brother polled 10 votes.
He said: “Mrs. Elizabeth Chukwu polled five votes, Mrs. Magareth Ibiam got three votes, while Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze scored zero.
“275 votes were cast in the election with 268 votes declared valid and seven ruled invalid.”
In his acceptance speech, Umahi commended the committee for conducting a credible primary election.
“APC is rooted in Ebonyi and will surely sweep the electoral stakes at the 2023 general elections,’’ he stated.
