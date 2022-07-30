Politics
Only APC exists in Ebonyi,’ Umahi mocks PDP, others ahead of 2023 elections
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, declared on Saturday that nobody in his state would vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other party except the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Umahi, who addressed journalists on the local council election held across the state on Saturday, stressed that the APC was the only existing political party in the state.
He noted that the state government has done well enough to get the votes of the people.
The governor has lost in his bid to secure a seat in the Senate in 2023.
Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, on July 22 disqualified him from standing as the APC candidate in Ebonyi South Senatorial district next year.
Umahi said: “I can say that I am quite satisfied with the report I am getting from the polling units.
READ ALSO: Aide claims Umahi cleared to contest fresh APC-ordered senatorial primary
“It is very peaceful, the turnout is quite impressive and the people are voting very freely for candidates of their preferences.
“There is no other political party in Ebonyi State. We have done quite well and no other political party in Ebonyi can boast of any reason anybody in Ebonyi should vote for such a party other than APC.
“We have performed. We have transformed the state, so Ebonyi people will not listen to promises. They are going to be listening to promises fulfilled under my administration and by the party, APC.
“I worked hard for it. Apostle Paul says I have run the race, I have kept the faith, left unto me is the crown of righteousness, and that crown of righteousness is a comprehensive victory today.
“Every election is selection; an opportunity for the people to select whoever they like and that is the definition of an election.”
