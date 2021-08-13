Governors, BoT saved PDP from collapse – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and the Board of Trustees (BoT) saved the party from total collapse.

The PDP governors and other party stakeholders had on Tuesday resolved the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The stakeholders had during a meeting held in Ibadan agreed to organize a national convention to elect new leaders for the party in October.

The tenure of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Prince Uche Secondus will end on December 6.

The decision to push the convention forward by two months was aimed at placating forces pushing for the removal of Secondus as the PDP national chairman.

Wike, who stated this when he featured in the African Independent Television (AIT) programme, Focus Nigeria in Port Harcourt, said the resolution of the PDP leadership crisis has allayed his fear of possible implosion in the party.

He said the smooth way the PDP resolved its crisis had given Nigerians hope that the party is ready to reclaim power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Wike said: “I use to be afraid of the possibility of an implosion and that could have been the end of the party. But what I saw on Monday gave me a lot of confidence for the first time.

“I have never seen that happen, the way the governors came together and spoke in a convivial manner with no dissenting view. I was impressed.”

He also the dismissed insinuation that he has a personal feud with Secondus, saying his primary concern was how to save the PDP from total collapse.

The governor added: “Everybody believed that whatever the national chairman was doing was dictated by Wike and must have the backing of Wike.

“ I believe when you support somebody, support him to succeed. But when things are also going wrong, if you don’t speak out, people will believe you are part of it. Therefore, I owe it as a duty to say things are not going right.”

