PDP governors call for calm as seven national officers quit party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Tuesday night appealed to party stakeholders to remain calm following the resignation of seven members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The seven officials – the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi; Deputy National Legal Adviser, Ahmed Bello; Deputy National Women Leader, Umoru Hadizat; Deputy National Auditor Divine Amina Arong; Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; and Deputy National Financial Secretary, Irona Alphonsus; resigned from their positions on Tuesday.

They cited the poor handling of the PDP affairs by the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus; as the major reason for their decision to resign from key party organ.

The Chairman of the PDP Governor’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, who reacted to the development in a statement, urged all aggrieved members of the party to hold their peace as efforts are ongoing by stakeholders to resolve the crisis.

He said the forum received with regrets and sadness the recent rumblings in the PDP.

He said: “The governors hereby call on all members of the party and indeed all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the developments.

“We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry.

“Efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues.”

Tambuwal said the governors would hold an emergency meeting soon to discuss the affairs of the party and the way out of the current crisis.

