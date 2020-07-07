Governors meet Wednesday on corruption survey, Executive Order 2020, others

Governors of the 36 states of the federation will meet on Wednesday to review its second corruption survey, policy patterns and trends at the sub-national level as analysed by National Bureau for Statistics (NBS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The Head of Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said a representative of the UNODC, Oliver Stolpe and the Statistician-General, Dr. Yemi Kale, would join governors at the Forum’s 12th teleconference to shed light on the trend at the sub-national level and other issues to be discussed at the forum.

At the meeting which is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m., the governors would discuss the implementation of the 5 percent user’s charge by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The governors will also discuss the Executive Order 10, 2020 which granted financial autonomy to states legislature and judiciary with a view to coming up with a position on the matter.

The statement read: “Before the two above, the National Gas Expansion Program (NGEP) will be tabled before the governors by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipriye Sylva. The forum will revolve around Expanding Domestic Gas Supply and Stimulating Demand in the Country, soon after the opening remarks by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

“The meeting takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, 8th July 2020, and commences at 2:00 p.m.

“An invitation from the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru, to the governors lists the issues to be discussed at the meeting including an update from the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his committee’s interface with the Presidential Task Force, on COVID-19 and its new emphasis on community spread, particularly regarding how best to mitigate the development.

“The governors will also discuss the Executive Order 10, 2020 – Financial Autonomy for the Legislature and Judiciary of States among other matters, apart from taking a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability, post COVID-19, giving special attention to the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), a Compendium of State-Owned Moribund Companies and Commercial Entities; the Infrastructure Refund to the remaining five states.”

