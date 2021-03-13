Govs, organised labour to meet over modalities for implementation of minimum wage | Ripples Nigeria

Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto State Governor, has revealed that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is scheduled to meet with organised labour on the implementation of the minimum wage.

Tambuwal made this known in a statement on Friday, March 12, after leading the Chairman of States Legislators Conference to meet with the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement was titled ‘Govs Are in Support of Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary – Tambuwal…As Govs Meet Next Week to Finalise Modalities for Implementation, Abuja.’

Tambuwal was quoted as stating that modalities for the implementation of the financial autonomy would be finalised next Thursday.

Regarding the issue of some states’ non-implementation of the national minimum wage, Tambuwal said, “Well, our Chairman (NGF) and the team of the governors’ forum are meeting with labour. I don’t want to pre-empt that meeting, please. The business of governors is to ensure that there is harmony in the country.”

Furthermore, the Sokoto State Governor noted that the governors had given their backing to financial autonomy for state legislatures and judiciary.

He said, “It is all about (Executive) Order 10, which has to do with the independence, financial autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary at the state level.

‌

“So, it is a continuous meeting and we are going to meet next week Thursday when we hope to finalise the framework and modalities for implementing the autonomy of the state legislature and the judicial.”

Speaking on the allegation that governors were frustrating efforts to grant financial autonomy to state legislatures and judiciary, Tambuwal argued that the governors were in support of financial autonomy for the state lawmakers and that there was no impediment towards the implementation of the President’s Executive Order.

“By next week Thursday, we will be meeting to finalise the framework. We are all in support of it, by the grace of God,” he said.

In May 23, 2020, Buhari had signed an Executive Order granting the legislature and judiciary financial independence from the executive in the states.

