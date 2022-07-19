Gunmen abduct Alao-Akala farm’s supervisor in Oyo

Gunmen on Saturday abducted the supervisor of Alao-Akala’s farm in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Mr. Christopher Bakare.

The victim was kidnapped from the farm located in Jabata, Surulere Local Government Area of the state at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday in Ibadan, said the command had commenced an investigation on the incident.

He said: “The incident is under investigation and close monitoring. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”

