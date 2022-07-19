Senate suspends plenary over lawmaker’s death

The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary over the death of a lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Jude Ise-Idehen.

Ise-Idehen, 52, and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died on July 1.

READ ALSO: Senate suspends plenary for constitution review

The senate which resumed from its two-week recess on Tuesday adjourned plenary to July 20 in honour of the deceased.

The Deputy Leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice, moved the motion for the adjournment and this was seconded by the Minority Leader, Philip Aduda.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now