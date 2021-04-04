Gunmen abduct farmer in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Gunmen abduct farmer in Ekiti
The Ekiti State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the abduction of one Agbanigo Isaac by unknown gunmen in the state.
The incident brought to 10 the number of persons so far kidnapped in similar circumstances in the state in the last few months.
The command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu, who disclosed this in a statement in Ado Ekiti, said Isaac was abducted at his farm along the Ajegbende- Ise Ekiti road on Saturday.
He said: “On that fateful day, at about 1845hrs, information got to Ilupeju-Ikere Ekiti Divisional Police Headquarters that some unknown armed men had abducted the man from his farm.
“Upon the receipt of the information, a combined team of police personnel from Ikere Ekiti Area Command and Ilupeju-Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters mobilized to the scene where they met only the wife and children of the victim.
“Recounting the incident, the wife of the victim said the family was about entering their vehicle to return home after finishing the day’s work on the farm when they were suddenly accosted by seven masked armed men who ordered them to lie down facing the ground or risk losing their lives.
“According to her, after the suspects had asked them series of questions, they escorted her and the children to the main road but took away the husband to an unknown destination.
“She revealed that her husband’s family members had been in dispute over the same farm with a lot of threats before the incident happened hence, she suspects that the feuding family members are behind the abduction of her husband as the abductors were all speaking in Ikere Ekiti dialect.”
Abutu said the command had already invited three persons for questioning on the matter.”
