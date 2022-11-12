Gunmen attack army checkpoint in Soludo’s hometown, kill 2 soldiers

Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday attacked an army checkpoint in the Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, and killed two soldiers.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said four of the attackers died in the gun duel with the soldiers in the community.

He said police operatives had been deployed to the scene to restore order.

The statement read: “A gang of gunmen struck the Nigerian Army checkpoint at Afor-Uzo Junction, Isuofia, this morning. Unfortunately for the hoodlums, they met their waterloo.

READ ALSO:Police foil bullion van robbery in Anambra

“Our gallant and alert security agents who gave them a hot chase immediately returned fire and neutralised four of the gang members in a fierce exchange of shootings. Their Toyota Avenza with which they launched the deadly operation was recovered.

“The government of Anambra State wishes to reassure the people of their safety, especially during this yuletide season. If you see something; please say something to help our vigilant security agents protect you better.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

