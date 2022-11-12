Gov Mohammed warns monarchs to steer clear of politics

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday warned traditional rulers in the state to steer clear of partisan politics and focus on the maintenance of peace in their domains.

The governor made the call when he presented Staff of Office to the 12th Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruq, at Azare, headquarters of the Emirate.

The event was attended by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, his Gombe State counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagum, and the trio of former governors Ahmed Adamu Muazu, Isa Yuguda, and Muhammed Abubakar.

Also in attendance were Emirs and traditional title holders as well as heads of agencies and parastatals from across the country.

Mohammed charged the new Emir to use his wealth of experience as a retired Federal Permanent Secretary in surmounting all the challenges of the new office.

He stressed the need for the monarch to not only emulate the good quality of his late father, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir, but introduce more policies that would ensure the well-being of his subjects.

