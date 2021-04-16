Gunmen attack palace, kidnap Ekiti monarch | Ripples Nigeria

Residents of Ilemosho-Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, have been thrown into fear following the abduction of the community’s monarch, the Obadu of Ilemosho, Oba David Adegboyega.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the gunmen around 8:30pm on Thursday, attacked the palace along Isan-Ekiti, the home town of the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, after the chiefs who had earlier visited the place, had dispersed.

This incident comes barely eight days after the Elewu of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi narrowly escaped being abducted.

It was learnt the kidnappers gained access into the palace through the fence, fired shots into the air and whisked away Oba Adegboyega.

The incident was confirmed by a source in the community, who said gunmen numbering between four to six, abducted the Oba right from his palace after they gained entrance through the fence.

Also, the spokesman of Ekiti State Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the kidnap of the monarch, describing it as “unfortunate and regrettable”.

Abutu said the State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, had ordered a serious manhunt for the kidnappers to rescue the monarch as well as arrest the suspect.

