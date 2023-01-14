Gunmen kill CUPP spokesman’s uncle in Imo

Gunmen on Saturday killed the uncle of the spokesman for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, in Imo State.

Ugochinyere, who confirmed the incident on his Twitter handle, said the criminals have also set ablaze a house during the attack in Ideato North local government area of the state.

He wrote: “We need help in Akokwa Ideato North Local Government Area, Imo State. My uncle has been killed now. They are setting everything on fire. Please help.”

Imo and other states in the South-East have been under siege from criminals for more than two years with several people killed and properties worth hundreds of millions of Naira destroyed by non-state agents in the zone.

