Gunmen kill hotelier in Osun

Gunmen on Wednesday night killed an Osun State hotelier, Falola Oke, in Ilesa.

The deceased, who was shot dead by the assailant near his house at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, was the proprietor of Falola Hotel and Rental Services.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Thursday that the hotelier was shot at a close range.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She promised to brief journalists later on the killing of the hotelier by the hoodlums.

