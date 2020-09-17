Latest Metro

Gunmen kill hotelier in Osun

September 17, 2020
1 killed, several injured as unknown gunmen attack Osun community
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Wednesday night killed an Osun State hotelier, Falola Oke, in Ilesa.

The deceased, who was shot dead by the assailant near his house at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, was the proprietor of Falola Hotel and Rental Services.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Thursday that the hotelier was shot at a close range.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct lawyer in Osun

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She promised to brief journalists later on the killing of the hotelier by the hoodlums.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */