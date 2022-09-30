Gusau wins NFF election to replace Pinnick as president

Amaju Pinnick has been replaced as the president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) by Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

In Benin City, Edo State, on Friday, the NFF’s 78th Annual General Assembly elected Gusau, a former Chairman of Chairmen in Nigerian football.

After a run-off against former Nigerian international Peterside Idah, he won.

Gusau received 21 votes, while former NFF first vice president Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi received 12, League Management Company chairman Shehu Dikko received 6, Idah received 1, Abba Yola received 1, Christian Emeruwa received 0, and David Doherty received 0.

But a run-off was scheduled since he fell short of the required 22 votes.

While Akinwunmi and Dikko stepped down from the run-off, Idah faced Gusau.

And after the conclusion of the run-off, Gusau polled 39 votes while Idah scored one vote.

