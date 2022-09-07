NFF Elections: Pinnick urges candidates to campaign with ‘utmost decency’

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick has charged frontline candidates for this month’s NFF presidential election to conduct rancour-free, exemplary electioneering campaigns even as they seek the highest football-administration seat in the land.

On Wednesday, Pinnick met with current NFF 1st Vice President Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi; current 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko and; current Chairman of Chairmen, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who have all obtained forms to contest for the highest seat in Nigeria Football at the NFF Elective General Assembly scheduled for Benin City on 30th September.

The FIFA Council Member, who also sits on the CAF Executive Committee, told the trio to seek for votes in a most decent and respectable manner, and not invoke the spirit of do-or-die for the race.

“I have called this meeting to assure you all that I do not have a candidate in this race. Each and everyone of you is my candidate because we worked and walked together in the past eight years, seeking the best for Nigeria Football.

”I believe that you are all aiming for the position in order to be able to consolidate on the little gains that we were able to make and to preserve or even surpass our legacies.

“I urge you all to go about the campaigns with utmost decency, avoid any form of acerbic outpourings and remember that we all belong to the same family that worked for the best interests of Nigeria Football for the past eight years. I wish each and everyone of you the very best with the voting college.”

Akinwunmi, who is also Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, is up against Gusau, who is also Chairman of the Zamfara State Football Association and Dikko, as well as a number of other aspirants including former international player Idah Peterside, CAF’s Head of Safety and Security, Christian Emeruwa and respected technocrat and former Chairman of Kano Pillars, Abba Abdullahi Yola.

“The desire to serve should never be a do-or-die affair,” Pinnick continued.

“We remain one indivisible family committed to the growth of Nigeria Football. I will still be there to provide support and encouragement to whoever wins.

“As a Member of FIFA and CAF’s highest bodies, I am still a principal stakeholder in Nigeria Football. Our football deserves the best candidate with the best programmes that will take the game to higher heights.”

Other interested individuals have until midnight of Thursday, 8th September 2022 to pick up their forms.

