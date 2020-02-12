Headmaster remanded in prison for assaulting 10-yr-old pupil

A Katsina Senior Magistrate Court has ordered a 35-year-old headmaster, Kabiru Husaini to be remanded in prison custody till April 14, when his trial for allegedly raping a 10-yr-old pupil of his school.

Husaini is the headmaster at Alhazawa Primary School, Danja, in the Danja Local Government Area of Katsina State, where the minor is a pupil.

The suspect was alleged to have defiled the small girl five times but was discovered by her father on the 26th of January, 2020.

According to the police, the suspect allegedly defiled the girl five times inside a classroom in the school, until her father, Ibrahim Sani discovered and reported the case at the Danja Police Station on January 27, 2020.

The police further explained that Sani had observed that the victim was walking abnormally on January 26, which prompted him to query her.

The victim reportedly revealed that Husaini “who is the headmaster at Alhazawa Primary School, deceived and lured her into the said school classroom and about five times had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.”

Husaini was charged for the offence of rape in line with Section 254 of the Katsina State Penal Code Law of 2019.

