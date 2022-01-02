HEDA writes ICPC, seeks probe of alleged fraud in Abia

The Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), has asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the allegations and counter accusations made between the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, and former Attorney General/ Commissioner of Justice, Abia State, Umeh Kalu, SAN.

In a letter issued by the Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju SurajuIn, the anti graft group requested that the ICPC take quick action to investigate the speaker and former attorney general and prosecute anyone found guilty.

According to HEDA, Hon.Orji had accused Kalu of owning properties like Shoprite in Umuahia (while in office) and carting away more than six (6) official government vehicles and converting them to personal use.

“In his response to allegations put forward by the Honorable Speaker, Chief Kalu out-rightly denied all the allegations made against him. He (Kalu) went further to make some allegations against the Honorable Orji. These allegations include: addiction to cocaine and hard drugs, solicitation of government’s contract, murder, inflation of contract to refurbish the House of Assembly complex and collected ₦33,000,000 (Thirty Three Million Naira) for a Toyota Hilux with a competitive asking price of ₦18,000,000 (Eighteen Million Naira).

READ ALSO: DSS, ICPC arrest lecturers, students for alleged exam fraud

“As a non-partisan Human Rights and Development league and in line with our mandate to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, accountability and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with international standards, we call on the chairman of ICPC to probe this serious matter in the interest of the citizens.

“In view of all the above weighty allegations coming from these two senior citizens of Abia State with a handful of sensitive government information, we kindly request the Commission to diligently set out on this matter and ensure that anyone found guilty is brought to book accordingly,” HEDA charged.

By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now