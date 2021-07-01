News
Hisbah orders fashion businesses to stop using mannequins in Kano State
Businesses operating in Kano State have been ordered not to use mannequins, a form representing the human figure, to market their products in the Northern part of the country.
The directive came from the Kano State Hisbah commander, Sheikh Aroun Ibn Sina, who stated that the use of the articulated doll to display clothes was against Islam.
This order affects businesses like tailors, supermarkets, and boutique owners, operating in the fashion market of the state, where alcohol brands are also not allowed for sale.
Read also: Hisbah sacks Commander who was caught in hotel with married woman
The reason behind the ban wasn’t business-related as Sina opined in a statement that the mannequins corrupts the thoughts of some members of the public in an immoral manner.
He said it violates Islamic provisions, and Hisbah will ensure that businesses, as well as private residences, adhere to the ban of the Islamic state police.
“Hisbah prohibits the use of mannequins at shops, commercial and private residences and other public places. This violates Islamic provisions, it is also responsible for immoral thoughts among some members of the public, all these are against Islam.
We have divided Kano into five areas for the monitoring and implementation of the ban across the state.” Sina said in the statement issued on Wednesday.
By Fakoyejo Ayodeji…
