Honeywell Flour, Eterna among top gainers as market cap rises by 0.07%

The Nigerian capital market returned to the positive territory on Thursday following the rise in the equity capitalization by 0.07 percent at the close of the day’s business.

The equity capitalization was up by N15 billion to settle at N20.568 trillion from N20.553 posted on Wednesday.

The All Share Index rose by 27.36 basis points from 39,449.82 to 39,477.18 on Thursday.

Investors traded 186.32 million shares valued at N1.79 billion in 3,595 deals today.

This was below the 198.33 million shares valued at N1.05 billion that exchanged hands in 3,336 deals the previous day.

Honeywell Flour led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 7.45 percent to move from N3.22kobo to N3.46kobo per share.

Eterna’s share price appreciated by 9.97 percent and took its share price from N6.82kobo to N7.50kobo per share.

UPDC’s share price was up by 9.74 percent to end trading at N1.69kobo from N1.54kobo per share.

AIICO gained 8.42 percent to move from N0.95kobo to N1.03 per share at the end of trading.

GlaxoSmithKline share price rose by 7.94 percent to end trading with N6.80kobo from N6.30kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N1.40kobo to N1.26kobo per share.

SCOA’s share price declined from N1.59kobo to N1.44kobo per share following a loss of 9.43 percent in its share price.

Associated Bus Transport’s share price plunged by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.33kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

Champion Breweries share price declined from N2.20kobo to N2.10kobo per share after losing 4.55 percent in share price during trading.

Japaul Gold completed the list as its share price fell by 3.85 percent to end trading at N0.50kobo from N0.52kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance was the most active stock as investors traded 19.67 million shares worth N4.64 million.

Wapco shares were traded at a volume of 17.43 million and valued at N382.41 million.

Honeywell Flour was next with 15.03 million shares traded at a cost of N52.40 million.

Mutual Benefit reported 14.65 million shares worth N4.52 million, while UPDC recorded over 10.39 million traded shares at a value of N17.32 million.

