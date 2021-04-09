Honeywell, Sovereign Trust lift Nigeria’s stock market as investors gain N30bn | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Stock Exchange ended the week’s trading on a bright note following the rise in the market capitalisation from N20.30 trillion to N20.33 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.

The All- Share Index increased by 0.17 percent to close at 38,866.39 on Friday.

This was higher than the 38,799.83 recorded at the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded in 160.64 shares valued at N1.28 billion in 3.507 deals on Friday.

However, this fell short of 145.33 million shares valued at N1.57 billion exchanged by investors in 3,525 deals the previous day.

For the top gainers, Honeywell Flour share price rose by N0.1kobo to move from N1.13kobo to N1.23kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance gained 8.70 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.23kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price rose by 8.62 percent to end trading at N0.63kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Livestock recorded 0.13 percent increase in share price to move from N1.8kobo to N1.93kobo per share at the end of trading.

FCMB share price rose by N0.18kobo to end trading with N2.92kobo from N2.74kobo per share.

Guinness topped the losers’ chart after dropping N3.3 kobo during trading to close at N29.7kobo from N33 per share.

Unity Bank share price declined from N0.71kobo to N0.64kobo per share after shedding 9.86 percent in its share price.

Associated Bus Company’s share price plunged by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.3kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.42kobo to N0.39kobo per share after losing 7.14 percent in share price during trading.

UAC-Prop completed the list as its share price fell by 6.25 percent to end trading at N0.75kobo from N0.8kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit was the most active stock as investors traded 22.90 million shares worth N8.95 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 18.75 million and valued at N150.80 million.

Japaul Gold was next with 14.93 million shares traded at a cost of N8.60 million.

GTBank reported 9.22 million shares worth N266.89 million while Transcorp recorded over 8.26 million traded shares at a value of N6.54 million.

