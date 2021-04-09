Honeywell, Sovereign Trust lift Nigeria’s stock market as investors gain N30bn | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Honeywell, Sovereign Trust lift Nigeria’s stock market as investors gain N30bn
The Nigerian Stock Exchange ended the week’s trading on a bright note following the rise in the market capitalisation from N20.30 trillion to N20.33 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.
The All- Share Index increased by 0.17 percent to close at 38,866.39 on Friday.
This was higher than the 38,799.83 recorded at the bourse on Thursday.
Investors traded in 160.64 shares valued at N1.28 billion in 3.507 deals on Friday.
However, this fell short of 145.33 million shares valued at N1.57 billion exchanged by investors in 3,525 deals the previous day.
For the top gainers, Honeywell Flour share price rose by N0.1kobo to move from N1.13kobo to N1.23kobo per share.
Sovereign Insurance gained 8.70 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.23kobo to N0.25kobo per share.
Japaul Gold’s share price rose by 8.62 percent to end trading at N0.63kobo from N0.58kobo per share.
Livestock recorded 0.13 percent increase in share price to move from N1.8kobo to N1.93kobo per share at the end of trading.
FCMB share price rose by N0.18kobo to end trading with N2.92kobo from N2.74kobo per share.
Guinness topped the losers’ chart after dropping N3.3 kobo during trading to close at N29.7kobo from N33 per share.
READ ALSO: Investors gain N20bn in Nigeria’s stock market. Consolidated Hallmark, Oando among top gainers
Unity Bank share price declined from N0.71kobo to N0.64kobo per share after shedding 9.86 percent in its share price.
Associated Bus Company’s share price plunged by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.3kobo from N0.33kobo per share.
Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.42kobo to N0.39kobo per share after losing 7.14 percent in share price during trading.
UAC-Prop completed the list as its share price fell by 6.25 percent to end trading at N0.75kobo from N0.8kobo per share.
Mutual Benefit was the most active stock as investors traded 22.90 million shares worth N8.95 million.
Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 18.75 million and valued at N150.80 million.
Japaul Gold was next with 14.93 million shares traded at a cost of N8.60 million.
GTBank reported 9.22 million shares worth N266.89 million while Transcorp recorded over 8.26 million traded shares at a value of N6.54 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Delta, Kano set new records at national sports festival
As the National Sports Festival (NSF) goes on, Team Delta has continued to dominate the wins at the festival, as...
Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...