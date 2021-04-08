Investors gain N20bn in Nigeria’s stock market. Consolidated Hallmark, Oando among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Investors gain N20bn in Nigeria’s stock market. Consolidated Hallmark, Oando among top gainers
The Nigerian stock market continued its slow growth with the market capitalisation increasing from N20.28 trillion to N20.30 trillion at the close of business on Thursday.
The All- Share Index also increased by 0.07 percent to settle at 38,799.83.
This was higher than 38,774.03 ASI reported on Wednesday.
Investors traded in 145.33 million shares valued at N1.57 billion in 3,525 deals on Thursday.
However, this was lower than the 356.46 million shares valued at N4.19 billion that exchanged hands in 6,130 deals the previous day.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.68 percent to move from N0.31kobo to N0.34kobo per share.
Japaul Gold gained 9.43 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.53kobo to N0.58kobo per share.
Oando’s share price rose by 5.16 percent to end trading at N3.26kobo from N3.1kobo per share.
AIICO’s share price increased by 5 percent to move from N1.2kobo to N1.26kobo per share at the end of trading.
Zenith Bank’s share price rose by 3.81 percent to settle at N21.8kobo from N21 per share.
Royal Exchange topped the losers’ chart with a share price of N0.36kobo after shedding 7.69 percent during trading to drop from N0.39kobo.
Jaiz Bank’s share price declined from N0.66kobo to N0.62kobo per share following a loss of 6.06 percent in its share price.
Honeywell’s share price plunged by 5.04 percent to end trading at N1.13kobo from N1.19kobo per share.
READ ALSO: Nigeria's stock market in red zone as investors lose N78bn
Linkage Assurance’s share price declined from N0.84kobo to N0.8kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent in share price during trading.
DaarCom completed the list as its share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.2kobo per share from N0.21kobo.
First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 21.85 million shares worth N167.17 million.
GTBank shares were traded at a volume of 20.50 million and valued at N589.17 million.
Zenith Bank was next with 17.58 million shares traded at a cost of N379.87 million.
Access Bank reported 8.59 million shares worth N68.88 million while Japaul Gold recorded over 7.58 million traded shares at a value of N4.33 million.
