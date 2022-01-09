Hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso as 2021 AFCON kicks off

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon kicked off their campaign at the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a comeback victory over Burkina Faso in the opening game.

A brace from Vincent Aboubakar gave them the perfect start.

The brace saw the Lions come from behind to win 2-1 in the opening game of the biennial tournament.

It was Burkina Faso who took a shock lead through Gustavo Sangare as he volleyed home midway in the first half.

Aboubakar converted two penalties in the first half to record Cameroon’s second ever win against Burkina Faso at the AFCON.

Aboubakar thought he had bagged a hat-trick late on, but after a three-minute VAR review, it was eventually ruled out for offside.

The hosts’ next game comes up on Wednesday against Ethiopia while Burkina Faso will hope to bounce back when they face Cape Verde on same day.

