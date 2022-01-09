Sports
Hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso as 2021 AFCON kicks off
The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon kicked off their campaign at the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a comeback victory over Burkina Faso in the opening game.
A brace from Vincent Aboubakar gave them the perfect start.
The brace saw the Lions come from behind to win 2-1 in the opening game of the biennial tournament.
It was Burkina Faso who took a shock lead through Gustavo Sangare as he volleyed home midway in the first half.
Read Also: AFCON: Teams affected by Covid will play even with only 11 uninfected players
Aboubakar converted two penalties in the first half to record Cameroon’s second ever win against Burkina Faso at the AFCON.
Aboubakar thought he had bagged a hat-trick late on, but after a three-minute VAR review, it was eventually ruled out for offside.
The hosts’ next game comes up on Wednesday against Ethiopia while Burkina Faso will hope to bounce back when they face Cape Verde on same day.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...