How the world reacted to Joe Biden winning U.S presidential election

World leaders have reacted to the emergence of Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 United States presidential election race over President Donald Trump.

According to Al Jazeera, the President-elect was projected to have surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold after the Associated Press called the state of Pennsylvania in his favour.

When it emerged that Biden had won the election over Trump, leaders around the world began congratulating him on winning the White House race.

Though Biden was projected to have surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the U.S presidential election, incumbent President Trump has refused to concede defeat and has vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in the courts.

Here is how the world leaders reacted to the news that Biden has won the U.S presidential election:

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, saying he was really looking forward to working with them.

In a tweet, Trudeau said:

“Our two countries are close friends, partners and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

United Kingdom

UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, also said he was looking forward to working with Biden and Harris on issues ranging from climate change to trade and security.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, also congratulated Biden and Harris, saying that their emergence will lead to broken bridges being rebuilt, a clear reference to Trump’s insistence on building walls around the United States.

“I congratulate you and Harris. This is the time to build bridges, not walls.”

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, said he looked forward to working with Biden on ending illegal tax havens and working for peace in Afghanistan.

“Look forward to President-elect Biden’s Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation’s wealth by corrupt leaders. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan and in the region,” Khan posted on Twitter.

Qatar

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, also congratulated Biden and Harris, saying he looked forward to strengthening the close relations between the two countries.

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris. My best wishes to the people of the United States and I look forward to working together to continue strengthening the friendship between our countries.”

Iran

Iran’s Vice President, Eshagh Jahangiri, said he hoped for a change in destructive U.S. policies after Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency.

“I hope we will see a change in the destructive policies of the United States, a return to the rule of law and international obligations and respect for nations,” Jahangiri was quoted by Iranian state media.

A special adviser to the Iranian President, Hesameddin Ashena, posted on his Twitter handle:

“Iranians stood their ground bravely until that coward (Donald Trump) left.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron, also congratulated Joe Biden on his projected win, saying the President-elect, his Vice and France have many challenges to face in the coming days.

“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!” Macron posted on Twitter.

The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, also tweeted:

“Welcome back, America. While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency,” she added.

India

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his congratulatory message to Biden on his “spectacular victory” over Trump, called the success of his running mate Harris a “pathbreaking” achievement.

Modi tweeted that as Vice President under Barack Obama, Biden’s contribution to “strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable.”

“I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.”

Oman

The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, while congratulating Biden, said he has confidence that the Democratic candidate will bring back American on the path prosperity.

Haitham bin Tariq sent a letter to Biden expressing “his sincere congratulations for winning the confidence of the American people and for his election as President of the upcoming presidential term.”

Palestine

Palestinian Liberation Organization member and leader Hanan Ashrawi also tweeted:

“America Detrumped… The world also needs to be able to breathe. Trumpism must be carefully scrutinized and remedied to restore the human, moral & legal equilibrium within and beyond the US.”

Lebanon

In a congratulatory cable sent to Biden, Lebanese President Michel Aoun voiced hopes that the President-elect would “restore balance” in the Lebanese-US ties, Lebanon’s state National News Agency reported.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in his congratulatory message sent to Biden via Twitter, said:

“The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us.”

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also congratulated Biden and Harris on her verified Twitter handle:

“I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time.”

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin also took to social media to congratulate Biden and said he took great “pride in Joe Biden’s election.”

“I offer warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States. Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden’s election, just as we are proud of all the generations of Irish women and Irish men and their ancestors whose toil and genius have enriched the diversity that powers America.”

Iraq

The President of Iraq, Barham Salih, also extended his congratulations to Joe Biden for winning the U.S. presidential election.

“Joe Biden is a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East,” Salih tweeted.

The European Union

The leaders of the European Union, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, hailed Biden’s election, calling for stronger trans-Atlantic ties.

“I warmly congratulate Mr. Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election and look forward to meeting him at the earliest possible opportunity. The European Union and the United States are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links,” European Commission president, von der Leyen said.

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan also congratulated Biden and Harris, hoping for “further development and prosperity for the American people.”

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the U.S. elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together,” the Crown Prince said in a tweet.

Greece

Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Biden was a “true friend” of Greece and that relations between the two countries will become stronger under him.

“Congratulations to US President-elect Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency, the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.”

NATO

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg described Biden as a “strong supporter of our Alliance.”

Stoltenberg, who often had to adapt to President Donald Trump making unexpected announcements about US troop drawdowns from NATO deployments, said in a tweet he looked forward to working with Biden.

“A strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe,” Stoltenberg tweeted.

Egypt

Egypt President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi, said he “looks forward to joint cooperation and work to enhance strategic relations” between the two countries, as Egypt is a key U.S ally in Africa.

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “optimistic” about the future partnership between his country and the US, adding the nations had always collaborated on issues like trade, investment and corruption.

Poland

President Andrzej Duda also congratulated Biden for running “a successful presidential campaign.”

Duda added that Poland which was one of Washington’s closest allies under President Donald Trump, was determined to maintain a “high-level, high-quality partnership” with the United States.

