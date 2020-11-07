EPL: Lookman misses penalty as Fulham lose at West Ham, Chelsea thrash Sheff Utd

Ademola Lookman missed a chance to secure a point for Fulham in their 1-0 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Lookman, who moved to the club this season, fluffed a 97th-minute penalty as West Ham clinched a dramatic victory with an injury-time winner of their own.

Both sides played goalless for most part of the game as attempts proved abortive until the 91st minute when Tomas Soucek scored for the hosts

Super Eagles star, Ola Aina was also in action for Fulham, who have won just once in eight games this season.

Earlier on Saturday, Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 to go third in the Premier League.

The Frank Lampard side came from behind to beat the bottom club comfortably at Stamford Bridge.

Trailing 1-0 from the ninth minute through a David McGoldrick goal, Chelsea fought back as goals from Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner sealed the rout for the Blues.

Also on Saturday, Crystal Palace defeated Leeds United 4-1.

