Hunters rescue nine kidnapped persons in Kaduna

Hunters in Kaduna State have rescued nine persons kidnapped earlier in a convoy after raiding a kidnappers’ den in Udawa-Birnin Gwari forests.

The community leader, Malam Umaru told newsmen that the hunters laid an ambush for the bandits days after they attacked a convoy of travellers along the highway. The nine victims rescued were from Udawa village.

“It was a successful operation carried out by our hunters because they succeeded in rescuing nine of our people from the bandits and also caught one bandit. They are interrogating him before handing him over to security agencies.

“The hunters engaged the bandits in a gun battle, which forced the bandits to abandon the victims at their camp. The whole community is happy with the hunters’ success.

“If the hunters are supported with vehicles, they would tackle banditry in the community and surrounding villages. We commend security agencies for carrying out an operation in the forest earlier”, he said

However,the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed, said the Command is yet to receive any suspect from the hunters.

By Ijeoma ilekanachi

