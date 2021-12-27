NSCDC arrests three suspected bandits in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) has arrested three suspected bandits in Zamfara State.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Ikor Oche, who confirmed the development to journalists at a news conference in Gusau, said the suspects were arrested at the state mass transit motor park in the state capital on Monday.

Oche said the suspects were arrested early in the morning while trying to board a vehicle leaving for Taraba to join other members who had already relocated to the state.

He said: “Tukur Halilu, 27, is from Gabaru Village, Nahuche district, Bugudu local government area of the state, and under a notorious bandits’ leader, Magajin Kaura.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected supplier of arms to bandits, others in Zamfara

“Halilu confirmed he was involved in cattle rustling in all the villages in the LGA.

“Two other suspects – Hussaini Altine, 40, and Abubakar Altine, 60, were from Agamalafiya village, Rijiya ward, Gusau LGA.

”Although Abubakar Altine claimed he was innocent, Hussaini confessed his involvement in banditry at Gugurawa.

“But we discovered that Hussaini Altine had taken part in three different bandits’ attacks in Kurya, Bagawuri, Agamalafiya, and Rijiya.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now