Suspected bandits abduct monarch in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the Paramount Ruler of Gindiri Chiefdom in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Da Charles Mato Dakat.

The traditional ruler was reportedly kidnapped by the heavily armed gunmen who attacked his palace in the early hours of Sunday where he was whisked away to an unknown destination.

A resident of the community said the incident happened between 1am and 2am.

“The monarch was kidnapped between 1am and 2am when the gunmen came in large numbers to his palace.

“He was in the palace alone because the wife had travelled to Jos and the children were also not around.

“All through the wee hours, there was heavy shooting by the bandits in his palace, and people in the community were running in different directions.

READ ALSO: Bandits, terrorists emboldened because of Buhari’s silence —Bishop Kukah

“So, this morning at daybreak, we went to the palace only to discover that the gunmen have taken the traditional ruler away.”

Also confirming the abduction of Mato, the lawmaker representing Mangu South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Bala Fwangje, said though details into the kidnapping of the traditional ruler was sketchy, security operatives had been deployed to the Gindiri community and were combing the bushes in search of the kidnapped traditional ruler.

“The incident is rather unfortunate. I just confirmed the kidnap incident with some of the security men.

“I also spoke with the paramount ruler of Mangu, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul of Mwaghavul nation, who also confirmed to me what happened. Right now, the security men are in the bush trying to rescue the kidnapped traditional ruler,” Fwanje said.

Also confirming the incident, the spokesman of the State Military Task Force, Operation Safe Heaven, Major Ishaku Takwa, said troops of the OSH had been mobilised to the area and are on the trail of the kidnappers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now