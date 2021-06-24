Politics
HURIWA charges Nigerian govt to probe Gumi’s claims of Army’s collusion with bandits
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to commence an inquest into claims by Shiekh Ahmad Gumi that security operatives collude with bandits
This call was made in the wake of an interview by Gumi on AriseTV where he stated that the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, and the Army were colluding with bandits.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Nigerian Army immediately denied the allegation, while warning Gumi against making such claims.
In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Director of Press Miss Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA stated that the official responses to the damaging allegations made by Gumi are puerile, infantile, irrational illogical and cowardly.
The statement said the security agencies should “cover their faces in unmitigated shame for their shameless cowardice and pampering of the Kaduna Islamic Cleric Ahmed Gumi who continues to defend terrorists and flouting with reckless abandon, the nation’s anti-terrorism law which prohibits aiding and abetting of terrorists.
READ ALSO: HURIWA implores Buhari to respect ECOWAS Court ruling on Twitter ban
“Whereas Sheikh Gumi has consistently accused the security forces of working with the terrorists, neither the Federal government nor the security forces have instituted legal action against the prominent Kaduna based Islamic Cleric who is credited by even the National Security Adviser of having unfettered access to the terrorists in the North West of Nigeria.
“With his acclaimed access to the terrorists, is it not conceivably possible that he has some intelligence alluding to a possible unholy alliance between security forces and the terrorists? This clear display of unprofessionalism and cowardice by both the Army and Police shows that after all, these allegations that the security forces work with terrorists deserves the most forensic and independent investigations.
“Dismissing these allegations with a mere wave of hands as have been done by the Police and Army is totally unacceptable.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
